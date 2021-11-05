Americans Beat Wichita 3-1

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, ended their two-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory on Friday night in Wichita, Kansas.

Americans goalie Antoine Bibeau led the charge for Allen stopping 20-of-21 Wichita shots. Bibeau made his first start since being assigned to Allen by the Seattle Kraken, picking up the win.

"We did just enough to win tonight," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We're not there yet. We have got to get better in several areas."

Kris Myllari scored his first goal of the season on a great pass from D-Jay Jerome. His goal was the eventual game winner. Phil Beaulieu and Ryan Lohin were the other goal scorers for the Americans.

Neither team had a power play goal on the night, as both teams went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Wichita's losing streak has reached four games. The Thunder have not won since opening night.

The Americans continue the road trip on Saturday night in Kansas City.

