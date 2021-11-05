Zerter-Gossage's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Florida
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - For the second straight Friday, the Mariners struggled to find the net on home ice, as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Florida Everblades at the Cross Insurance Arena. Lewis Zerter-Gossage scored the lone Mariners goal midway through the third period.
In the first ever meeting between the two teams, the visiting Everblades got off to a quick start and broke the scoreless tie at 3:25 of the first period. Florida's Blake Winiecki shuck a shot from the right circle past the short-side of Mariners goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to make it 1-0 Blades. Florida held a 14-9 shot advantage and the one goal lead after 20 minutes.
Early in the 2nd, the Mariners had a golden chance to tie the game when forward Justin Brazeau was awarded a penalty shot. Brazeau fired wide, however, keeping the Everblades up 1-0, a lead that they held heading to the third.
The Mariners were robbed by Florida netminder Cam Johnson on a couple of great scoring chances in the opening minutes of the third. Then, at 4:25, Dylan Vander Esch doubled the Everblades lead when he deposited a rebound from a Joe Pendeza shot to make it 2-0. A little over three minutes later, Alex Aleardi showed good patience, and held onto a puck in the offensive zone before picking a spot and slapping a shot past Brodeur. Finally, the Mariners got on the board at 11:25, Zerter-Gossage driving the net and cleaning up a combination play from Brendan Robbins and Andrew Romano.
The Mariners pulled the goaltender with a little over two minutes remaining and Florida's John McCarron quickly found the empty net to put the game away. Johnson made 23 saves to earn his first win of the season while Brodeur stopped 29 of 32 to take his first loss.
The Mariners, proud ECHL affiliates of the Boston Bruins, complete their homestand with a pair of game next weekend against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday, November 12th and Sunday, November 14th. Friday is the annual "Military Appreciation Night," presented by Martin's Point Health Care and features a USA cap giveaway, sponsored by Bath Iron Works. Game time is 7:15 PM. On Sunday, it's a Thanksgiving Food Drive presented by News Center Maine, as the Mariners collected non-perishable Thanksgiving food items for Good Shepherd Food Bank. Individual tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021
- Strong, Cressey Score First ECHL Goals in 4-3 Win at Trois-Rivières - Reading Royals
- Five Unanswered Goals Hands Fuel First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Parks' Shutout Wills Atlanta to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Thrive against Mariners with 4-1 Performance - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Score Three in First But Fall at Fuel - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Still Searching for First Win at Home - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Zerter-Gossage's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Florida - Maine Mariners
- Manifest Distilling Named Official Craft Distillery of the Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Add Logan Fredericks, Canon Pieper - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Announce Rescheduled Game Date - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 5, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Visit Trois-Rivières for First-Ever Meeting - Reading Royals
- Lions Face First Game against the Royals Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Redmond Stops 31, Mavericks Shutout Nailers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Rapid City, November 5, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 4, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades and Maine Square off for First Time - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Open Weekend with Tilt against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Slip in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Get First Home Ice Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Receive Rookie Contributions, Cyclones Win, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Mariners Stories
- Zerter-Gossage's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Florida
- Nominations Open for Third Annual Barnes Community Service Award
- Booth Assigned to Maine, Gillies Loaned to Providence
- Mariners Sign UMaine's Shea, Deal Desbiens to Iowa
- Mariners Use Big First Period to Take Down Royals