Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Rapid City, November 5, 2021

Rapid City Rush (2-1-1, 5 points, .625 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (4-2, 8 points, .667 Win %)

Friday, November 5, 2021. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the first of 12 meetings between the heated division rivals. Utah went 12-2-1-1 vs Rapid City last season. Trey Bradley had 13 points last season vs RC (4 goals, 9 assists).

Former Teammates Matching Wits

Utah head coach Ryan Kinasewich and Rapid City coach Scott Burt were teammates in Utah for the 2007-08 season. Both guys tied for the team lead with 60 points in 2007-08. Burt had 27 goals and 33 assists while Kinasewich had 23 goals and 37 assists. Both coaches enjoyed successful playing careers. Burt played in 586 ECHL games over an 11 year pro career, scoring 356 points (149 goals, 207 assists). Burt was part of 3 Kelly Cup championship teams. Kinasewich had a 13 year playing career, including 5 seasons with the Grizzlies. Kinasewich is the all-time Grizzlies leader in Goals (156), assists (200) and points (356).

Trent Miner Named Goaltender of the Week, Reassigned to the Eagles

Miner earned 3 wins last week on the road and was named the league's Goaltender of the Week for October 25-31. Miner got his 2nd straight shutout on October 29th at Wichita where he saved all 27 shots in a 3-0 win. Miner got back to back overtime wins at Allen last weekend, saving 22 of 25 on October 30th and coming in relief to save all 20 shots he saw in a 5-4 win. Miner leads the league with 4 wins. Miner, Luka Burzan and Nate Clurman were each reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Named Plus Performer of the Month

D'Astous had the best plus/minus in the league for October at +9. D'Astous has his named featured all over the league leaders section. He is tied for 2nd in the league with 8 points. He's tied for the league lead with 5 goals.

Consistent Scoring

Utah has scored in 14 of the 18 regulation periods this season. Utah has also scored in both overtime periods they have played in this year. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 6 games this season.

Connor McDonald Loaned to San Jose

Connor McDonald was loaned to the San Jose Barracuda on November 3rd. McDonald played in 6 games with Utah this season and had 11 shots on goal and a -4 rating.

Grizzlies Sign Bailey Conger

Utah signed forward Bailey Conger. He played with U-Mass Boston earlier this season and had 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 2 games. Conger has NCAA experience with Providence and Colorado College. At Colorado College he redshirted in the 2018-19 season. That season Trey Bradley was a senior at Colorado.

Last Week's Games

Friday, October 29, 2021 - Utah 3 Wichita 0. - Trent Miner 27 save shutout. Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen scored goals for Utah. Utah was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 27. It's Utah's only trip to Wichita this season. Wichita will be at Maverik Center for a 4 game series on December 15, 17-19.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 49 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Allen went 1 for 3. Connor Graham, Tyler Penner and Quinn Ryan each scored for Utah.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime. Boucher also had 2 assists. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists. Utah is now 11-1-0-1 in the last 13 Sunday games. It was the 3rd game in 3 days and Utah is now 17-2-0-1 in a 3rd game in 3 days scenario over the last season plus.

All times Mountain

This Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - AFCU Friday.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm - Pooch on the Pond.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league in plus/minus at +9. D'Astous is tied for the lead with 5 goals and is tied for 2nd with 8 points. Trent Miner leads the league with 2 shutouts and he also leads with 4 wins. Matthew Boucher leads the league with 27 shots on goal. Brandon Cutler is 2nd with 25 shots on goal. Trey Bradley is tied for the lead with 6 assists.

Plus-Minus League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous. +9.

Luke Martin. +7

T2. Matthew Boucher. +7

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Bailey Conger, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-2

Home record: 1-1.

Road record: 3-1.

Win percentage: .667. Grizz are in first place in the Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 4.

Standings Points: 8.

Last 10: 4-2.

Goals per game: 3.67 (7th) Goals for: 21

Goals against per game: 3.17 (13th) Goals Against: 19

Shots per game: 34.50 (Tied 4th)

Shots against per game: 27.50 (8th)

Power Play: 1 for 18 (5.6 %).

Penalty Kill: 22 for 28, 78.6 %

Penalty Minutes: 81

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Players Used: 20

Record When Scoring First: 2-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 2 2

Opposition 2 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (5) - Tied for league lead.

Assists: Trey Bradley (6) - Tied for league lead.

Points: D'Astous (8) - Tied for league lead.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+9) - Leads league. Won the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October 2021.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (18)

Games Played: Many tied with 6.

Power Play Points: Quinn Ryan/Martin/D'Astous (1).

Power Play Goals: Quinn Ryan (1)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin/D'Astous (1)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (27) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (5 for 25). 25.0 %. - Minimum 10 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 4 8 8 2 0 22 Utah Grizzlies 70 74 63 12 219

Opposition 5 9 5 0 0 19 Opposition 48 51 58 8 165

Next 5 Games

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2), Luka Burzan, Mason Mannek, Matthew Boucher (1).

Assist Streaks: Boucher (4) Trey Bradley (3) D'Astous (2) Connor Graham, Miles Gendron (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4) Bradley, Graham (3) D'Astous, Mannek (2).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

2: Brian Bowen, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley.

1: Brandon Cutler, Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Last season Utah had 3 shutouts.

Grizzlies Players Winning Awards

Trent Miner - Goaltender of the Week - October 25-31.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - October Plus Performer of the Month.

