Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder played their first road contest of the 2021-22 season on Friday night at Conception Bay South Arena in St. John's, Newfoundland. The Thunder's only goal came from Nick Rivera in the 4-1 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers. Following the result, the Thunder drop to 1-2-1-0 on the year.
The first goal of the game belonged to Newfoundland with just under 20 seconds left in the first period. Tristan Pomerleau banked home a loose puck past Mareks Mitens for his first of the season.
Adirondack took just forty seconds into the second period to tie the game following a steal in the offensive zone by Nick Rivera. Rivera collected his second of the season by going forehand-backhand over the shoulder of Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli. The goal was unassisted.
Newfoundland broke the tie by scoring a 5-on-3 shorthanded goal and then tacked on another 5-on-3 powerplay goal to go up 3-1 after two periods. The Growlers added an empty-net goal in the third period to cap of their 4-1 victory.
The Thunder finished 0-for-6 on the powerplay and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill. Adirondack netminder Mareks Mitens finished with 24 saves on 27 shots while Newfoundland goaltender Keith Petruzzelli stopped 27 of 28.
The Thunder continues their weekend series with the Newfoundland Growlers tomorrow in St. John's. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30pm eastern.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder battle the Newfoundland Growlers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021
- Strong, Cressey Score First ECHL Goals in 4-3 Win at Trois-Rivières - Reading Royals
- Five Unanswered Goals Hands Fuel First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Parks' Shutout Wills Atlanta to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Thrive against Mariners with 4-1 Performance - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Score Three in First But Fall at Fuel - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Still Searching for First Win at Home - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Zerter-Gossage's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Florida - Maine Mariners
- Manifest Distilling Named Official Craft Distillery of the Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Add Logan Fredericks, Canon Pieper - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Announce Rescheduled Game Date - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 5, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Visit Trois-Rivières for First-Ever Meeting - Reading Royals
- Lions Face First Game against the Royals Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Redmond Stops 31, Mavericks Shutout Nailers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Rapid City, November 5, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 4, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades and Maine Square off for First Time - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Open Weekend with Tilt against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Slip in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Get First Home Ice Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Receive Rookie Contributions, Cyclones Win, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1
- Thunder Earn Point on Halloween Eve against Royals
- Thunder Use Electric Powerplay to Down Railers, 6-2
- ECHL Announces Schedule Change for Next Weekend's Thunder vs. Growlers Games
- Goaltender Connor Ingram Becomes Eighth Thunder Alumnus to Play in NHL