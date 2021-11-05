Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder played their first road contest of the 2021-22 season on Friday night at Conception Bay South Arena in St. John's, Newfoundland. The Thunder's only goal came from Nick Rivera in the 4-1 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers. Following the result, the Thunder drop to 1-2-1-0 on the year.

The first goal of the game belonged to Newfoundland with just under 20 seconds left in the first period. Tristan Pomerleau banked home a loose puck past Mareks Mitens for his first of the season.

Adirondack took just forty seconds into the second period to tie the game following a steal in the offensive zone by Nick Rivera. Rivera collected his second of the season by going forehand-backhand over the shoulder of Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli. The goal was unassisted.

Newfoundland broke the tie by scoring a 5-on-3 shorthanded goal and then tacked on another 5-on-3 powerplay goal to go up 3-1 after two periods. The Growlers added an empty-net goal in the third period to cap of their 4-1 victory.

The Thunder finished 0-for-6 on the powerplay and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill. Adirondack netminder Mareks Mitens finished with 24 saves on 27 shots while Newfoundland goaltender Keith Petruzzelli stopped 27 of 28.

The Thunder continues their weekend series with the Newfoundland Growlers tomorrow in St. John's. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30pm eastern.

