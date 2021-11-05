Steelheads Slip in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (3-3-0) controlled much of the offense but fell 2-1 to the Tulsa Oilers (3-1-0) on Thursday night from the BOK Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads put on a strong offensive showing throughout most of the game, and their persistence paid off with the opening tally. Forward Colby McAuley (16:00 1st) put back a Shawn McBride rebound to snag the initial 1-0 lead. The Oilers found favor on an odd-angle shot in the second period to tie the game then took the lead early in the third frame. The Oilers turned up the defensive play and held off the Steelheads for the victory.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. TUL - Daniel Mannella (30 saves)

2. TUL - Alex Gilmour (goal, assist)

3. TUL - Alex Kromm (game-winning goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colby McAuley (F) - Opening goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colby McAuley: McAuley notched his second goal of the season and his first since Opening Night. In fact, both of his goals this season have come on the first game of a new month.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads have had a plethora of power play opportunities to start the season, now at 26 attempts through five games (5.2 per game). Defensively, the Steelheads have only allowed 10 power plays against with just one allowed tonight, marking one of the highest power play to penalty kill ratios (2.6:1) in the ECHL.

ATTENDANCE: 3,549

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Oilers meet again on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6:05 p.m. from the BOK Center. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and FloHockey.

