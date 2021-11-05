Parks' Shutout Wills Atlanta to Victory

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (2-1-0-0) claimed a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (2-1-1-0) on Friday night at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Tyler Parks completed the shutout with a 3-0 victory securing his first shutout of the year. Forward Cody Sylvester and Derek Nesbitt shined for the Glads with a goal and an assist each. Tim Davison pitched in 3 assists as well.

After sustained pressure by Atlanta late in the first period, Cody Sylvester took advantage of a power-play opportunity by scoring a rebound on a shot attempt by Derek Nesbitt to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (18:41). The goal marked the first tally of the 2021-2022 campaign for Sylvester. The Glads finished the first period outshooting the Icemen 11-6.

In the middle of the second period Tim Davison made a strong defensive play that sparked an attacking push from Atlanta leading to a series of scoring chances. After a gladiators penalty, Davison sent Sylvester and Roy on a two-on-one shorthanded breakaway. Then, Hugo Roy slotted one in the back of the net after a dump off pass from Cody Sylvester to give the Glads a short-handed goal and a 2-0 lead (13:56). The second period goal Hugo Roy scored marked his team-leading third goal of the season.

Nesbitt gave the Glads a 3-0 lead early in the third period after a Tim Davison slap shot fell into Nesbitt's path (2:27). The Glads ended up securing the shutout while outshooting the Icemen in 36-17 and advancing to 2-1-0 on the season.

Gladiators goaltender Tyler Parks secured his first shutout of the year by stopping all 17 Jacksonville shots in the 3-0 victory for Atlanta.

