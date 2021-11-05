Royals Visit Trois-Rivières for First-Ever Meeting
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, travel to Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Quebec to take on the Trois-Rivières Lions Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. This is the first-ever meeting between the two North Division squads.
The Royals last played Sunday, Oct. 31 for a Halloween matchup with the Maine Mariners. Charlie Gerard scored an unassisted goal, but Reading lost, 4-1.
Trois-Rivières is 1-3-0. It won its first-ever game away at Maine, 2-0, Oct. 29, but the Lions lost all three of their first home games against the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-1, 3-1, and 6-3. They sit sixth in the North Division. Three players lead the Lions with two points each.
Following the Royals' first regulation loss of 2021-22, they sit at 2-1-1 in second place. They are three points behind the Growlers (4-0-0) for first in the division. Matthew Strome leads the team with seven points (three goals, four assists), while Patrick Bajkov has the most goals with four. Strome and Josh Winquist are tied with four assists.
This is the first of two games this weekend against Trois-Rivières. The teams rematch Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3:00 p.m.
Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
