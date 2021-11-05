Gladiators Open Weekend with Tilt against Icemen

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (1-1-0-0) welcome the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0-1-0) to the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena for the first of 11 meetings between the clubs this season. The Glads enter tonight's action on a full week of rest, while the Icemen have not played a game since last Sunday.

Scouting the Icemen

Jacksonville has managed to pick up points in their first three games of the season. Forwards Abbott Girduckis (2G-3A) and Ara Nazarian (2G-3A) lead the Icemen with five points each. Forward Jake Elmer paces the club with three goals. Prior to the start of this season, Nick Luukko replaced Jason Christie, the current all-time leader in ECHL games coached (1,282) and ECHL coaching wins (667), as head coach for the Icemen. The 2021-22 campaign marks Luukko's first as a professional head coach.

Prestigious Pelech

Gladiators forward Mike Pelech is one helper away from his 400th career assist as a professional hockey player. Pelech currently has 399 pro assists in 804 games played. The forward ranks third all-time with 396 ECHL assists, and he needs 64 more to tie Chris Valicevic at second all-time with 460. Pelech also ranks fourth all-time in ECHL games played and after tonight's game against Jacksonville will be one game away from tying Louis Dumont for third all-time at 771.

Bernard Moves Up to Belleville

Defenseman Xavier Bernard was recalled to the Belleville Senators, Atlanta's AHL affiliate on Oct. 31. Bernard skated in both of the Glads' first two games of the season and recorded an assist on Oct. 23 at Orlando. The 6-foot-4 blueliner was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Parks Returns to Atlanta

Goaltender Tyler Parks was reassigned to Atlanta on Nov. 1 after previously being recalled to Belleville on Oct. 24. Parks was the first Gladiators player to have played a game with Atlanta this season and receive a call-up to the AHL. The 6-foot-6 backstop is on a two-way AHL-ECHL deal.

Gordie Howe Hat Trick for Guertler

Forward Gabe Guertler posted a goal, an assist, and a fighting major on Oct. 29 vs Orlando to complete the famous "Gordie Howe Hat Trick". The special stat line for Guertler came in the forward's second ever ECHL contest. Guertler skated in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem last season. Guertler's goal came just 83 seconds into the first period, and his assist arrived just a few minutes later when he provided the primary helper on Derek Topatigh's tally. Guertler and Topatigh played together in Macon during the 2020-21 season.

A Pair for Roy

Forward Hugo Roy netted a pair of goals in Atlanta's 5-4 win over Orlando on Oct. 29. The two-tally performance marked the first time in his professional career that Roy scored two goals in a game. The forward found the back of the net eight times in 43 games last season with the Florida Everblades.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

