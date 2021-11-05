Heartlanders Score Three in First But Fall at Fuel
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Indianapolis, IN - Jack Billings, Joe Widmar and Bryce Misley scored in the first period, but Indy Fuel defenseman Jordan Schneider recorded the game-winning goal at 9:24 of the third and Indy defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 6-3, Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Despite the loss, Hunter Jones registered a career-high 41 saves.
The Heartlanders scored three times in a five-minute span in the first to take a 3-1 lead. At 3:37, Bryce Misley slammed home a left doorstep power-play goal, assisted by Jonathan Desbiens and Kaid Oliver.
Desbiens factored in on the next goal 1:31 later, passing to Jack Billings at the slot for his team-leading fourth goal of the season to give the Heartlanders their first lead. Next at 8:26, Kaid Oliver bounced off two defenders and dished to Joe Widmar who scored his second goal of the season.
The Fuel scored twice in the second period to tie the game at three, then rattled off three more goals in the third.
The Heartlanders return home to Xtream Arena for a pair of games Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 14 vs. Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
The Heartlanders face the Cincinnati Cyclones again Nov. 6 at 6:35 p.m. Catch all Heartlanders games at iowaheartlanders.com/ListenLive and on FloHockey.tv.
