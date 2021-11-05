Redmond Stops 31, Mavericks Shutout Nailers

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks looked to bounce back from a loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, as they were back at home Friday night to face-off with the Wheeling Nailers for the only time this season.

The Mavericks would jump out to a quick start in the first period with a power play goal on Lane Scheidl's first of the night just 3:47 into the opening frame. Angus Redmond would lock things down on the other end, stopping all 7 Wheeling shot attempts. The Mavericks would take the 1-0 lead to the break.

In the second, the Mavericks would net yet another power play goal, this time off the tape of Nick Pastujov for his first of the season. Redmond stopped all 10 Nailer shots in the second and Kansas City would hold a two goal advantage goiing to the final frame of regulation.

The third period was a defensive battle with the lone goal going to Scheidl for his second of the night and fourth of the season, as he was able to find the empty net making it 3-0 Mavericks. Redmond would remain perfect all night and record the first Mavericks shutout of the 2021-22 season, stopping all 31 Nailer shot attempts. He would be named the night's first star of the game and lead the Mavericks to a 3-0 shutout win on home ice.

Next up, the Mavericks have a full week off before retuning to home ice agian on Saturday to face-off with the Allen Americans for the first time in the young season. Puck drop is at 7:05pm at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, November 6th.

