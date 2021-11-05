Lions Still Searching for First Win at Home

Tonight, it was the 5th game of the very first season of the Trois-Rivières Lions. The team faced the Reading Royals. Mike Chen from the Royals was the first to get 2 minutes for tripping. Shortly after, Lions' captain Cédric Montminy got 2 minutes for cross-checking.

The first goal of the game was scored by Royal number 12, Cam Strong, assisted by Thomas Ebbing. The second goal of the first period was from forward Charlie Gerard. The Lions' first goal was scored by Shawn St-Amant assisted by Olivier Archambault at 19:38 minutes.

The second period began with a goal scored by the Reading Royals. The goal was scored b Jackson Cressey, his first of the season, assisted by Thomas Ebbing and Cam Strong. Lions' player, Olivier Galipeau was the next to receive a penalty for interference. Anthony Nellis managed to find the back of the net. He was joined by the Lions' assistant captain Mathieu Brodeur. The Trois-Rivières team scored after for the third time, it was Peter Abbandonato's turn to foil the opposing goalkeeper Pat Nagle. At the end of the second period, it was a tie between the 2 teams. The score was 3-on-3

At the start of the third period, Mathieu Gagnon received a penalty for cross-checking. The referees then sent Cam Hillis to the penalty box for tripping. The next goal was scored by the Royals' player Brayden Low.

Tomorrow Lions will play once again against the Royals Reading.

