Game Notes: at Utah

GAME #5 at Utah

11/5/21 | Maverik Center | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Lukas Parik made 32 saves on 34 shots and Logan Nelson netted his first goal of the season but the Rush fell in overtime to the Idaho Steelheads, 2-1, Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena.

STRONG DEBUT: Rush goaltender Lukas Parik made his North American professional debut on Saturday and stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced in the overtime loss. The 20-year-old Czech Republic native was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 3rd round of the 2019 NHL entry draft and is currently on an AHL contract with the Ontario Reign.

ON THE ROSTER: The Rush made a flurry of roster moves this week, as goaltender David Tendeck was reassigned to Rapid City by the Arizona Coyotes, goaltender Hayden Lavigne was placed on waivers, center Ryan Valentini was placed on injured reserve and winger Brett Gravelle was claimed off waivers from the Iowa Heartlanders and signed to a contract. Tendeck returns to Rapid City where he is 1-1-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .918 SV % after spending a week with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, where he did not appear in a game. Gravelle played one game for the Heartlanders and scored two goals to go with one assist, factoring in every Iowa goal during a 4-3 OT loss to Wheeling on October 25. He has also played five games in the SPHL for the Quad City Storm where he has two goals and an assist.

TAKE THE WEEKEND OFF: Garrett Klotz was suspended by the ECHL for two games and fined an undisclosed amount following his game misconduct for boarding during Rapid City's 2-1 overtime loss in Idaho on Saturday. Klotz will miss both of the Rush's games in Utah and will return for the November 10 game at home against Idaho.

ON A HEATER: Rush center Logan Nelson scored in the first period on Saturday night, extending his season-opening point streak to four games. Nelson leads the Rush with five points, one goal and four assists. The ECHL-veteran is in his second stint with the Rush; he appeared in 31 games for Rapid City in 2016-17 and had 10 goals and 15 assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City was outshot, 26-34 on Saturday and has yet to outshoot an opponent this season...the Grizzlies enter the weekend having won four straight on the heels of losing their first two games of the year...the Rush's last three games have been decided by just one goal and Utah has gone to overtime in its past two...Friday is the first of 12 meetings this season between the Rush and the Grizzlies, five of which will take place at the Maverik Center...the Rush are 14-for-15 on the penalty kill this season, good for a 92.9% PK success rate that is the third-highest in the ECHL.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Grizzlies face off again on Saturday night in Utah. Puck drop at the Maverik Center is scheduled for 7:10 PM.

