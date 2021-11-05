Solar Bears Add Logan Fredericks, Canon Pieper
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed forwards Logan Fredericks and Canon Pieper to ECHL Standard Player Contracts. Additionally, forward Kryštof Hrabík has been recalled from Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Fredericks, 26, has three points (2g-1a) in four games with Roanoke of the SPHL this season.
Prior to turning pro, the Millstone Township, N.J. native played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point, where he tallied 61 points (23g-38a) in 90 games for the Pointers program, and helped the school capture an NCAA Division III championship in 2019.
Pieper (PEE-puhr), 27, has skated in two games with the Iowa Heartlanders, collecting one assist. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward also has appeared in 47 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Birmingham and Fayetteville, tallying 16 points (8g-8a).
Prior to turning pro, the Roseville, Minn. native split his collegiate hockey career between the University of Maine and Quinnipiac University, where he recorded 16 points (4g-12a) in 67 total games. Pieper also won a British Columbia Hockey League Junior A championship with the Coquitlam Express in 2014 and played in the United States Hockey League with the Indiana Ice and Chicago Steel, where he picked up 30 points (11g-19a) in 114 total games.
Hrabík, 22, has recorded five points (2g-3a) in four games with Orlando this season.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their two-game road set against the Admirals tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021
- Strong, Cressey Score First ECHL Goals in 4-3 Win at Trois-Rivières - Reading Royals
- Five Unanswered Goals Hands Fuel First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Parks' Shutout Wills Atlanta to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Thrive against Mariners with 4-1 Performance - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Score Three in First But Fall at Fuel - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Still Searching for First Win at Home - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Zerter-Gossage's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Florida - Maine Mariners
- Manifest Distilling Named Official Craft Distillery of the Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Add Logan Fredericks, Canon Pieper - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Announce Rescheduled Game Date - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 5, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Visit Trois-Rivières for First-Ever Meeting - Reading Royals
- Lions Face First Game against the Royals Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Redmond Stops 31, Mavericks Shutout Nailers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Rapid City, November 5, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 4, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades and Maine Square off for First Time - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Open Weekend with Tilt against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Slip in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Get First Home Ice Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Receive Rookie Contributions, Cyclones Win, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.