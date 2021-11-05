Solar Bears Add Logan Fredericks, Canon Pieper

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed forwards Logan Fredericks and Canon Pieper to ECHL Standard Player Contracts. Additionally, forward Kryštof Hrabík has been recalled from Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Fredericks, 26, has three points (2g-1a) in four games with Roanoke of the SPHL this season.

Prior to turning pro, the Millstone Township, N.J. native played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point, where he tallied 61 points (23g-38a) in 90 games for the Pointers program, and helped the school capture an NCAA Division III championship in 2019.

Pieper (PEE-puhr), 27, has skated in two games with the Iowa Heartlanders, collecting one assist. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward also has appeared in 47 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Birmingham and Fayetteville, tallying 16 points (8g-8a).

Prior to turning pro, the Roseville, Minn. native split his collegiate hockey career between the University of Maine and Quinnipiac University, where he recorded 16 points (4g-12a) in 67 total games. Pieper also won a British Columbia Hockey League Junior A championship with the Coquitlam Express in 2014 and played in the United States Hockey League with the Indiana Ice and Chicago Steel, where he picked up 30 points (11g-19a) in 114 total games.

Hrabík, 22, has recorded five points (2g-3a) in four games with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their two-game road set against the Admirals tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

