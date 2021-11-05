ECHL Transactions - November 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 5, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Tommy Besinger, F from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Providence

Florida:

Add Chris McKay, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Fort Wayne:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from reserve

Delete Jiri Patera, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Luke Lynch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Matt Greenfield, G assigned by Stockton

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Westin Michaud, F activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Krystof Hrabik, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick McNally, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve

Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Roman Durny, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Bailey Conger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Tim Soderlund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Worcester:

Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

