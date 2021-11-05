ECHL Transactions - November 5
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 5, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Tommy Besinger, F from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Providence
Florida:
Add Chris McKay, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Fort Wayne:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from reserve
Delete Jiri Patera, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Luke Lynch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Matt Greenfield, G assigned by Stockton
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Westin Michaud, F activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Krystof Hrabik, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick McNally, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve
Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Roman Durny, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Bailey Conger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Tim Soderlund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Worcester:
Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
