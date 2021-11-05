Heartlanders Receive Rookie Contributions, Cyclones Win, 5-3

November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - Two Iowa Heartlanders rookies scored their first goals, but the Cincinnati Cyclones scored the last three of the game and skated to a 5-3 win over Iowa Thursday at Heritage Bank Center.

ECHL rookie Kyle Thacker scored on the first shot of the game for Iowa, providing the Heartlanders the opening goal on his left circle rip at 2:36. Thacker signed with Iowa last week and has skated in three games. Cincinnati scored the next two on goals from Dominic Franco and Johnny Coughlin.

In a back-and-forth second frame, the teams traded leads and ended the frame tied at three. Joe Widmar squirted the puck through Robson's legs on the breakaway at 5:20 of the frame, his first Iowa goal. Seventy seconds later, rookie Jonathan Desbiens (PPG) found a rebound right slot and ripped it over Robson. It was the first goal of Desbiens' career.

With 1:19 left in the second, Nick Boka scored the first of three straight for Cincinnati. Matt McLeod (4:59 of third) and Gianluca Esteves (18:23) put the finishing touches on the come-from-behind win for the 'Clones.

The Heartlanders return home to Xtream Arena for a pair of games Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 14 vs. Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

The Heartlanders oppose the Indy Fuel on Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. and the Cincinnati Cyclones again Nov. 6 at 6:35 p.m. Catch all Heartlanders games at iowaheartlanders.com/ListenLive, presented by The Minor League Sports Report and on FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.