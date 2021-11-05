Lions Face First Game against the Royals Reading

Today will be the Lions' fifth game of the season and the first in a two-game series between the Trois-Rivieres Lions and the Reading Royals. The Pennsylvania team arrived in Trois-Rivieres on Thursday night and will face the Lions at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum Videotron.

The Lions are returning from a trip to Maine where they visited the Boston Bruins affiliate team, the Mariners. Éric Bélanger's team got their first victory at the Cross Insurance Arena. Olivier Archambault opened the score followed by former Lions right winger Alexis D'Aoust. The Lions are still looking for their first home win. The Lions' first game against the Royals will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum Videotron.

Players to watch

Justin Ducharme of the Trois-Rivieres Lions who leads the team with a plus-minus at +3

Matthew Strome of the Reading Royals who currently has 7 points, including 3 goals and 4 assists.

