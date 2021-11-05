Everblades Thrive against Mariners with 4-1 Performance
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Everblades began their three-game road trip with a bang on Friday night, combining three goals in the third period to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-1 at Cross Insurance Arena.
The Blades wasted no time getting started on a high note. Blake Winiecki swatted in a loose puck from the low slot after just 3:25 of play. Nathan Perkovich and Stefan Leblanc each earned assists to put Florida up 1-0 at the first intermission.
The second period saw no scoring from either side as goaltenders Cam Johnson (Everblades) and Jeremy Brodeur (Mariners) each put on a clinic. The Everblades trailed in shots on net 22-17 after two frames of action.
Florida sealed the deal on their second victory of the season with a three-goal performance in the final 20 minutes. The fireworks began at 4:25 of the frame with Dylan Vander Esch lighting the lamp in his Everblades debut. Alex Aleardi followed up with a tally of his own before John McCarron potted an empty netter in the final minutes.
The Everblades move to 2-2-1 on the season with the win after Cam Johnson stopped 24 of 25 shots faced. It was his first victory in net this season. The Blades now set their sights on tomorrow evening when they continue their weekend with a Saturday showdown with the Worcester Railers. The puck drops at 7:05 pm and the game will be carried on FloSports.TV.
The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to host the in-state rival Orlando Solar Bears. Fans can take advantage of Hump Day Deals including $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021
- Solar Bears Pick up Point in 6-5 OT Defeat to Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Betzold Nets Two in Loss to Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Strong, Cressey Score First ECHL Goals in 4-3 Win at Trois-Rivières - Reading Royals
- Five Unanswered Goals Hands Fuel First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Parks' Shutout Wills Atlanta to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Thrive against Mariners with 4-1 Performance - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Score Three in First But Fall at Fuel - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Still Searching for First Win at Home - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Zerter-Gossage's Goal Not Enough as Mariners Fall to Florida - Maine Mariners
- Manifest Distilling Named Official Craft Distillery of the Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Three-In-Three to Growlers, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Add Logan Fredericks, Canon Pieper - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Announce Rescheduled Game Date - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 5, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Visit Trois-Rivières for First-Ever Meeting - Reading Royals
- Lions Face First Game against the Royals Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Redmond Stops 31, Mavericks Shutout Nailers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Rapid City, November 5, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 4, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades and Maine Square off for First Time - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Open Weekend with Tilt against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Slip in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Get First Home Ice Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Receive Rookie Contributions, Cyclones Win, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.