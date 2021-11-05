Everblades Thrive against Mariners with 4-1 Performance

PORTLAND, Maine - The Everblades began their three-game road trip with a bang on Friday night, combining three goals in the third period to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-1 at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Blades wasted no time getting started on a high note. Blake Winiecki swatted in a loose puck from the low slot after just 3:25 of play. Nathan Perkovich and Stefan Leblanc each earned assists to put Florida up 1-0 at the first intermission.

The second period saw no scoring from either side as goaltenders Cam Johnson (Everblades) and Jeremy Brodeur (Mariners) each put on a clinic. The Everblades trailed in shots on net 22-17 after two frames of action.

Florida sealed the deal on their second victory of the season with a three-goal performance in the final 20 minutes. The fireworks began at 4:25 of the frame with Dylan Vander Esch lighting the lamp in his Everblades debut. Alex Aleardi followed up with a tally of his own before John McCarron potted an empty netter in the final minutes.

The Everblades move to 2-2-1 on the season with the win after Cam Johnson stopped 24 of 25 shots faced. It was his first victory in net this season. The Blades now set their sights on tomorrow evening when they continue their weekend with a Saturday showdown with the Worcester Railers. The puck drops at 7:05 pm and the game will be carried on FloSports.TV.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to host the in-state rival Orlando Solar Bears. Fans can take advantage of Hump Day Deals including $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.

