Solar Bears Announce Fourth and Final Phase of 2020-21 Schedule
February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their slate of 28 games to take place during the fourth window of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season schedule from April 5 through June 5. A limited supply of single-game tickets for the home games in this schedule window will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the Solar Bears have announced the rescheduled dates of three January home games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Fans who had purchased tickets for the original game dates will have their tickets honored at their rescheduled dates.
The Wednesday, Jan. 20 game vs. Greenville has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
The Friday, Jan. 22 game vs. Greenville has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m.
The Saturday, Jan. 23 game vs. Greenville has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.
The Solar Bears will play the following dates (home dates at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center are in bold):
April
Wednesday, April 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.*
Thursday, April 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.*
Saturday, April 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 11 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14 at South Carolina Stingrays -7:05 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16 at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 18 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3 p.m.*
Friday, April 23 at Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 at Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 25 at Indy Fuel - 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Friday, April 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
May
Saturday, May 1 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3 p.m.
Friday, May 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.
Friday, May 14 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 15 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19 at South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Friday, May 21 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 23 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 27 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Friday, May 28 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 29 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
June
Tuesday, June 1 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Friday, June 4 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 5 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
* indicates rescheduled game
Orlando's 2020-21 regular season schedule announced thus far can also be found below (please note that game dates, promotions, times and opponents are subject to change).
