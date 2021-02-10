ECHL Reveals Remainder of 2021 Schedule
February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season schedule Wednesday. The South Carolina Stingrays have added the final 12 home games to their calendar from April 14 thru June 5, as well as 17 road games.
New home dates include five games in April against Orlando and Jacksonville, a series with Greenville April 23-24, two meetings with Indy in North Charleston May 11-12, three contests against Wheeling May 28-29 and June 2, as well as the final game of the regular season vs. Jacksonville on June 5.
More information, including promotions for new home dates, will be announced soon. The Rays' newly updated upcoming schedule can be seen in full below.
South Carolina is home Wednesday night to begin a 3-game series against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. The series continues Friday at 7:05 and concludes Saturday at 6:05 for Military Appreciation Night.
Stingrays 2020-21 Updated Schedule:
February 10 vs. Florida
February 12 vs. Florida
February 13 vs. Florida
February 14 vs. Jacksonville
February 19 at Jacksonville
February 20 at Jacksonville
February 24 at Florida
February 26 at Florida
February 27 at Florida
March 3 vs. Jacksonville
March 5 vs. Jacksonville
March 6 vs. Jacksonville
March 9 at Orlando
March 10 at Florida
March 12 at Florida
March 19 vs. Fort Wayne
March 20 vs. Fort Wayne
March 21 vs. Fort Wayne
March 26 at Orlando
March 27 vs. Orlando
March 28 vs. Orlando
March 31 vs. Greenville
April 2 at Greenville
April 3 at Greenville
April 4 vs. Greenville
April 7 at Indy
April 9 at Wheeling
April 10 at Wheeling
April 11 at Wheeling
April 14 vs. Orlando
April 16 vs. Orlando
April 17 vs. Jacksonville
April 18 at Jacksonville
April 23 vs. Greenville
April 24 vs. Greenville
April 25 at Greenville
April 30 at Orlando
May 1 at Orlando
May 2 at Orlando
May 5 at Florida
May 7 at Florida
May 8 at Florida
May 11 vs. Indy
May 12 vs. Indy
May 14 at Jacksonville
May 15 at Jacksonville
May 19 vs. Orlando
May 21 at Orlando
May 22 at Orlando
May 28 vs. Wheeling
May 29 vs. Wheeling
June 1 vs. Wheeling
June 3 at Orlando
June 5 vs. Jacksonville
