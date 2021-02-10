ECHL Reveals Remainder of 2021 Schedule

February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season schedule Wednesday. The South Carolina Stingrays have added the final 12 home games to their calendar from April 14 thru June 5, as well as 17 road games.

New home dates include five games in April against Orlando and Jacksonville, a series with Greenville April 23-24, two meetings with Indy in North Charleston May 11-12, three contests against Wheeling May 28-29 and June 2, as well as the final game of the regular season vs. Jacksonville on June 5.

More information, including promotions for new home dates, will be announced soon. The Rays' newly updated upcoming schedule can be seen in full below.

South Carolina is home Wednesday night to begin a 3-game series against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. The series continues Friday at 7:05 and concludes Saturday at 6:05 for Military Appreciation Night.

Stingrays 2020-21 Updated Schedule:

February 10 vs. Florida

February 12 vs. Florida

February 13 vs. Florida

February 14 vs. Jacksonville

February 19 at Jacksonville

February 20 at Jacksonville

February 24 at Florida

February 26 at Florida

February 27 at Florida

March 3 vs. Jacksonville

March 5 vs. Jacksonville

March 6 vs. Jacksonville

March 9 at Orlando

March 10 at Florida

March 12 at Florida

March 19 vs. Fort Wayne

March 20 vs. Fort Wayne

March 21 vs. Fort Wayne

March 26 at Orlando

March 27 vs. Orlando

March 28 vs. Orlando

March 31 vs. Greenville

April 2 at Greenville

April 3 at Greenville

April 4 vs. Greenville

April 7 at Indy

April 9 at Wheeling

April 10 at Wheeling

April 11 at Wheeling

April 14 vs. Orlando

April 16 vs. Orlando

April 17 vs. Jacksonville

April 18 at Jacksonville

April 23 vs. Greenville

April 24 vs. Greenville

April 25 at Greenville

April 30 at Orlando

May 1 at Orlando

May 2 at Orlando

May 5 at Florida

May 7 at Florida

May 8 at Florida

May 11 vs. Indy

May 12 vs. Indy

May 14 at Jacksonville

May 15 at Jacksonville

May 19 vs. Orlando

May 21 at Orlando

May 22 at Orlando

May 28 vs. Wheeling

May 29 vs. Wheeling

June 1 vs. Wheeling

June 3 at Orlando

June 5 vs. Jacksonville

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.