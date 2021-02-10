Blades Gear up for Road Trip to Charleston

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (13-5-0-1) meet the South Carolina Stingrays (9-4-4-0) tonight for the third time this season. Florida and South Carolina currently sit at second and third respectively in the Eastern Conference with .711 and .647 point-percentages.

The Blades and Rays previously played on Jan. 29 and 30 at Hertz Arena. On the 29th, South Carolina earned a 5-1 victory behind a 25-save performance from goaltender Jake Kupsky. Florida returned the favor on the 30th with a 4-1 win much in part to the goal and two assists from forward Joe Pendenza.

Everblades captain John McCarron has points in his last four games and goals in his last two. The forward has five goals and five assists across seven games dating back to Jan. 16 against Orlando.

Florida forward Michael Huntebrinker has also been hot lately. The Chesterfield, Missouri native has goals in four of his last six games, and currently sits at second in the ECHL with 10 tallies.

WHO: Florida Everblades at South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC

WHEN: Wednesday, February 10 at 7:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com/.

