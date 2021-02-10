Final 28 Regular Season Games Announced
February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the final window of dates for the 2020-21 season.
For the first time in team history, the team will be playing regular season games into June. Wichita will welcome Utah for three-straight beginning April 9. The Thunder will face the Tulsa Oilers six times down the stretch. Wichita hasn't seen the Oilers since Opening Night. The Thunder will also make a trip to Fort Wayne starting on May 21 for three-straight games against the Komets. Wichita finishes the home portion of the schedule on May 30 against Tulsa and closes the season with a road match-up on June 5 at Kansas City.
Final 28 games below:
Friday, April 9 vs. Utah
Saturday, April 10 vs. Utah
Sunday, April 11 vs. Utah
Friday, April 16 at Tulsa
Saturday, April 17 vs. Tulsa
Sunday, April 18 vs. Tulsa
Tuesday, April 20 at Allen
Thursday, April 22 at Kansas City
Friday, April 23 at Kansas City
Saturday, April 24 at Kansas City
Wednesday, April 28 vs. Utah
Friday, April 30 at Allen
Saturday, May 1 at Allen
Sunday, May 2 at Allen
Thursday, May 6 at Kansas City
Saturday, May 8 at Kansas City
Tuesday, May 11 vs. Kansas City
Friday, May 14 vs. Rapid City
Saturday, May 15 vs. Rapid City
Sunday, May 16 vs. Rapid City
Friday, May 21 at Fort Wayne
Saturday, May 22 at Fort Wayne
Sunday, May 23 at Fort Wayne
Friday, May 28 at Tulsa
Saturday, May 29 vs. Tulsa
Sunday, May 30 vs. Tulsa
Wednesday, June 2 at Allen
Saturday, June 5 at Kansas City
Wichita heads on the road for the next five starting on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets or call the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
