Final 28 Regular Season Games Announced

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the final window of dates for the 2020-21 season.

For the first time in team history, the team will be playing regular season games into June. Wichita will welcome Utah for three-straight beginning April 9. The Thunder will face the Tulsa Oilers six times down the stretch. Wichita hasn't seen the Oilers since Opening Night. The Thunder will also make a trip to Fort Wayne starting on May 21 for three-straight games against the Komets. Wichita finishes the home portion of the schedule on May 30 against Tulsa and closes the season with a road match-up on June 5 at Kansas City.

Final 28 games below:

Friday, April 9 vs. Utah

Saturday, April 10 vs. Utah

Sunday, April 11 vs. Utah

Friday, April 16 at Tulsa

Saturday, April 17 vs. Tulsa

Sunday, April 18 vs. Tulsa

Tuesday, April 20 at Allen

Thursday, April 22 at Kansas City

Friday, April 23 at Kansas City

Saturday, April 24 at Kansas City

Wednesday, April 28 vs. Utah

Friday, April 30 at Allen

Saturday, May 1 at Allen

Sunday, May 2 at Allen

Thursday, May 6 at Kansas City

Saturday, May 8 at Kansas City

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Kansas City

Friday, May 14 vs. Rapid City

Saturday, May 15 vs. Rapid City

Sunday, May 16 vs. Rapid City

Friday, May 21 at Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 22 at Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 23 at Fort Wayne

Friday, May 28 at Tulsa

Saturday, May 29 vs. Tulsa

Sunday, May 30 vs. Tulsa

Wednesday, June 2 at Allen

Saturday, June 5 at Kansas City

Wichita heads on the road for the next five starting on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets or call the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

