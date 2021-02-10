Allen Defeats Utah 2-1 in Shootout

Utah Grizzlies defenseman Alex Lepkowski and goaltender Brad Barone

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies lost 2-1 in a Shootout to the Allen Americans on Tuesday night at the Allen Events Center.

Neither team scored in the first period with both teams taking 8 shots on goal. Allen took a 1-0 lead on a shorthanded goal 1:33 into the second period as Corey Mackin scored his 9th of the year. Utah got on the power play late in the second as Allen's Spencer Asuchak was called for a Throwing the Stick penalty. Utah capitalized as Matthew Boucher scored his 4 th of the season 14:29 into the period. Hunter Skinner and AJ White got the assists. Utah has 8 power play goals in the last 6 games.

The score remained tied at 1 after regulation as Utah outshot Allen 15 to 6 in the 3rd period. Both teams had 1 shot on goal in overtime. Utah outshot Allen 32 to 25. Americans scored goals by Connor Bleackley and Corey Mackin in the shootout, while Utah's Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher were denied.

Utah goaltender Brad Barone saved 23 of 24. Allen's Jake Paterson saved 31 of 32. Grizzlies now have standings points in 15 of 19 games. Utah has a record of 9-4-3-3, while Allen is now 14-5-1.

3 stars

1. Connor Bleackley (Allen) - 1 assist. Shootout goal. +1.

2. Corey Mackin (Allen) - GWG in shootout. 1 goal. +1. 3 shots.

3. Jake Paterson (Allen) - 31 of 32 saves. Saved 2 of 2 in the shootout.

