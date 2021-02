Everblades Announce Final Group of Games for 2020-21 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced Wednesday the final portion of the 2020-21 schedule.

This portion of the schedule includes 29 games from April 5 to June 5, not including potential playoff games.

The final schedule for the Florida Everblades is as follows:

April

Wednesday, Apr. 7 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 9 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 10 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 11 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 14 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 16 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 17 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 23 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 24 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 25 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 30 @ Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.

May

Saturday, May 1 @ Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 @ Fort Wayne Komets - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 28 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 p.m.

June

Wednesday, June 2 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 p.m.

