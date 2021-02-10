ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 10, 2021:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Fort Wayne:
Johnny Coughlin, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Shawn Boutin, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Orlando:
Luc Brown, F (from Greenville)
Utah:
Braylon Shmyr, F (from Allen)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
Fort Wayne:
Add Travis Howe, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Curtis Leonard, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F traded to Wichita
Indy:
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Stockton [2/9]
Rapid City:
Delete Taran Kozun, G traded to Orlando [2/9]
South Carolina:
Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Derek Topatigh, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brady Tomlak, F activated from reserve
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
