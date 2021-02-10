Waked Overtime Winner Propels Indy over Wheeling

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of two meetings between Indy and Wheeling this week, the Fuel would see goals from Willie Raskob and Antoine Waked in route to a 2-1 overtime win.

Earning an early power play in the first period, Indy would be denied by Wheeling goaltender Francois Brassard and the Wheeling penalty kill. The Fuel would defend an onslaught of Wheeling chances through the middle of the opening period but goaltender Dan Bakala would stand tall. Earning a power play with eight minutes left in the period, Wheeling's Austin Fyten jumped on a loose puck in front of Bakala and put it past the Fuel goaltender to give Wheeling the 1-0 lead.

In a penalty filled start to the second period, the Fuel would get on the board when Willie Raskob crept down the side boards and fired a wrist shot past Brassard to tie the game 1-1. The Fuel would outshoot the Nailers throughout the second period 8-7 through the second period but neither team would be able to capitalize on their chances.

The Nailers would have the majority of the chances to start the third period but both teams would remain scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the final stanza. Trading chances throughout the remainder of the third period, neither team would be able to put a goal on the board, sending the game to a seven minute overtime period. Scoring the game winning goal with five minutes remaining in overtime, Antoine Waked buried a cross-ice pass from Michael McNicholas to give Indy a 2-1 win on Wednesday night.

