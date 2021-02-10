Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Everblades, February 10 at 7:05 PM

February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades meet Wednesday for the first of three matchups this week at the North Charleston Coliseum. The two longtime rivals are set for their third contest of the 2020-21 season, splitting the first two down in Estero on Jan. 29 and 30. SC claimed a 5-1 victory in the opening matchup before the Blades rebounded for a 4-1 decision the following evening. Last week the Rays defeated Greenville Wednesday at home before falling in overtime on the road in the upstate on Thursday and dropping a contest against Jacksonville on Friday in North Charleston. The Everblades took three points from a home series with Orlando last weekend, falling 3-2 in a shootout Friday before a 4-1 victory the next night. Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference while the Stingrays are just behind in third. SC currently ranks fourth in the ECHL defensively, allowing 2.65 goals per game. The Blades are the top team in the league both offensively and defensively, averaging 3.89 goals per game and allowing just 2.37 per contest.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 13-5-0-1 record thru 19 games. The Blades have a powerful offensive attack led by forward Michael Huntebrinker who has totaled 19 points in 19 games on 10 goals and nine assists. Just behind him is Blake Winiecki and Alex Kile who each have 16 points apiece. Team captain John McCarron is in his fifth year with the club and is once again at the forefront of the team's offensive attack, posting 17 points on nine goals and eight assists, including the team's only overtime winner this season. In his career with Florida, McCarron has 233 points on 100 goals and 133 assists. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting nine points (3g, 6a) as well as a league-high +20 rating. In net, Devin Cooley has appeared in nine games while earning a 4-4-0 record with one shutout, a goals-against of 2.57 and a 0.912 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 10 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 12 vs. Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 vs. Florida, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

