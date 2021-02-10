Mariners Hockey Operations to Raise Money for Local Businesses

February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Despite the absence of a 2020-21 season, Mariners Head Coach & Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong and Equipment Manager Jake Rogers are putting their talents to use to help local small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Armstrong Skills Competition and "Pro Shop Saturdays," the Mariners hockey operations department will be raising money for businesses in need and community outreach programs while also growing the game of hockey.

For five Saturdays beginning February 13th, Mariners Equipment Manager Jake Rogers will be offering his services to the public, with proceeds specifically focused on assisting local restaurants. From 10 AM - 2 PM each Saturday between February 13th and March 13th, hockey players of all ages can gets skates sharpened and equipment repaired by Rogers at the Cross Insurance Arena, with all proceeds benefiting local restaurants. Fans are encouraged to send suggestions for local restaurants in need of assistance through social media.

"When you're spending seven days a week in town, you spend a lot of time having lunch at all the great local spots," said Rogers. "Over the last year I've missed a lot of my local spots we'd go to, so where I haven't been personally affected by COVID, I feel this is a great way to give back to those local restaurants that may be in need of a hand."

Those interested in taking advantage of Rogers' services can drive up to temporary parking lane on the Spring Street side of the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturdays between 10 AM and 2 PM and call the equipment office at 207-761-4361, or contact Rogers on social media (@jrogers92 on Twitter, @j.rogers92 on Instagram), who will consult with the client outside the arena. Standard skate sharpening will cost $6 per pair of skates, with all other repairs and requests on a quoted basis. Only cash payments will be accepted. Raffle tickets can also be purchased for the chance to win one of two Mariners authentic jerseys as well as Boston Bruins autographed Warrior items. Raffle tickets will cost $10 each, or three for $20.

The Armstrong Skills Competition is an event being organized by Mariners Head Coach & Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong, and his wife Amber, through their business, "Armstrong Hockey Skills." The event, which will take place on March 12th at the Rink at Thompson's Point, is a three-event skills competition with age brackets of 16 and under and 17 and older. Hockey players of all ages can show off their skills in a puck relay, hardest shot, and fastest skater contests. Registration is $15 per event, and prize raffles will be held, including the items provided by Rogers. The Mariners will also be on hand at the skills competition, including an appearance by Beacon The Puffin.

"We want this event to be about community, about bring people together (safely), and enjoying the beautiful city of Portland," Armstrong said. "We also know that times are hard and we want to give back to the small businesses and local organizations. It's going to be a great day with some awesome raffles benefitting the community."

Proceeds from the Armstrong Skills Competition will support a variety of local small businesses and community outreach programs, including the Locker Project, a child hunger organization based in Scarborough. More details about the Armstrong Skills Competition can be found on their Facebook page and on Instagram @armstronghockeyskills.

The Mariners have also partnered with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care on the "Heroes Wall," a banner for fans to sign and write messages of appreciation to local healthcare workers. Each signature on the wall donates a ticket to a 2021-22 Mariners game for a "healthcare hero." The first two signing events are taking place this week - Thursday, February 11th at Jersey Mike's in Scarborough from 11 AM - 1 PM, and Saturday, February 13th at the Rink at Thompson's Point from 1-3 PM.

The Mariners are one of 12 ECHL teams not participating in the 2020-21 season, and will return to play for the 2021-22 season. Season ticket packages (full, half, and 12-game mini plans), along with 10-ticket flex plans, are now on sale, starting at $170. Fans can call 833-GO-MAINE or email mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com to contact a sales representative. Shop the latest in Mariners merchandise at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.