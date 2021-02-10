Nailers Announce Remainder of 2020-21 Schedule

February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the remainder of their 2020-21 schedule.

First, the Nailers have added two games to their March schedule, as they will visit the Indy Fuel on March 3rd, before playing host to the Fuel on March 9th.

The final stretch begins with a fast and furious run of eight games in 12 days, which includes six games on home ice. Wheeling bookends the stretch with home matches against the Fort Wayne Komets on April 7th and 18th, while welcoming the South Carolina Stingrays to town on April 9th, 10th, and 11th, followed by a home tilt against Indy on April 14th.

As is the case in the third segment of the schedule, the Nailers will definitely get their fill of the Komets and Fuel. In fact, the April 14th contest begins a run of 11 straight games against only those two clubs. Wheeling's home games against Indy take place on April 28th and May 2nd, while Fort Wayne comes to town on April 25th and May 1st.

After a three-game trip to Jacksonville and one game in Fort Wayne, the Nailers will play two home games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on May 15th and 16th. Those games will be the return to Nail City for former Wheeling captain Andrew Lord, who currently coaches Greenville.

An eight-game road trip to Greenville, Jacksonville, and South Carolina will bring the Nailers close to the finish line, but the regular season will finish how it started, as Wheeling will play host to Indy on June 4th and 5th.

A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Additional Games

Wed. Mar. 3 at Indy, 7:05

Tue. Mar. 9 vs. Indy, 7:10

Part 4 of the Schedule

Wed. Apr. 7 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10

Fri. Apr. 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:10

Sat. Apr. 10 vs. South Carolina, 7:10

Sun. Apr. 11 vs. South Carolina, 4:10

Wed. Apr. 14 vs. Indy, 7:10

Thu. Apr. 15 at Indy, 7:05

Fri. Apr. 16 at Fort Wayne, 8:00

Sun. Apr. 18 vs. Fort Wayne, 4:10

Fri. Apr. 23 at Fort Wayne, 8:00

Sat. Apr. 24 at Fort Wayne, 7:30

Sun. Apr. 25 vs. Fort Wayne, 4:10

Wed. Apr. 28 vs. Indy, 7:10

Fri. Apr. 30 at Fort Wayne, 8:00

Sat. May 1 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10

Sun. May 2 vs. Indy, 4:10

Fri. May 7 at Jacksonville, 7:00

Sat. May 8 at Jacksonville, 7:00

Sun. May 9 at Jacksonville, 3:00

Fri. May 14 at Fort Wayne, 8:00

Sat. May 15 vs. Greenville, 7:10

Sun. May 16 vs. Greenville, 4:10

Fri. May 21 at Greenville, 7:05

Sat. May 22 at Greenville, 7:05

Sun. May 23 at Greenville, 3:05

Wed. May 26 at Jacksonville, 7:00

Fri. May 28 at South Carolina, 7:05

Sat. May 29 at South Carolina, 6:05

Sun. May 30 at Greenville, 3:05

Tue. Jun. 1 at South Carolina, 7:05

Fri. Jun. 4 vs. Indy, 7:10

Sat. Jun. 5 vs. Indy, 7:10

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.