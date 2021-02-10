Fuel Announce Final Window of ECHL Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday the final window of their 2020-21 ECHL schedule. After a heavy road schedule in the month of March, the Fuel will open the final window of the schedule with a home game against South Carolina.

Under the ECHL split-season guidelines, 13 teams began a 72-game season on December 11th - Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita. Additionally, the ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, approved the opportunity for the Fort Wayne Komets to participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season beginning in February 2021.

The Fuel will open the final window of the ECHL season by hosting the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time this season. After opening their 2020-21 ECHL season in early February, the Fort Wayne Komets will face the Fuel for three straight games on April 9th, 10th and 11th. Throughout the month of April, the Fuel will face the Wheeling Nailers three times (1 home, 2 road), Fort Wayne four times (2 home, 2 road), as well as East Division opponents Orlando Solar Bears (3 home) and the Florida Everblades (1 home).

Spending the majority of the month of May on the road, the Fuel will close out three games in three days on May 1st and 2nd hosting the Florida Everblades and Wheeling Nailers. Playing 15 games in the month of May, the Fuel will only host four games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Staying with the familiar opponents in May, Indy will face the Komets seven times (3 home, 4 road), South Carolina twice on the road and Rapid City four times on the road. In the final three games of the season, the Fuel host the Kansas City Mavericks on June 2 before closing out the regular season with two road games against the Wheeling Nailers

The format for the 2020-21 Kelly Cup Playoffs will see the top four teams in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, based on points percentage at the conclusion of the regular season, earn postseason berths. All three rounds in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-five series, with the higher-seeded team having the option of playing the first two or the final three games at home, unless a mutual alternative series format is determined.

