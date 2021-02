Icemen Announce Final Tier of 2020-21 Season Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Wednesday the final tier of their game schedule for the 2020-2021 regular season. The Icemen's schedule is now complete, and this final tier features 21 additional home games. This fourth tier of the Icemen's schedule begins on April 7 and concludes on June 5.

The following is a complete listing of the Icemen's remaining 2020-21 schedule:

Sunday, February 14 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 19 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 26 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 28 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 11 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 12 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 2 at Fort Wayne, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

------4th Tier------

Wednesday, April 7 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 23 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 30 at Greenville,

Saturday, May 1 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 7 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 vs. Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 21 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 28 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 4 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

** Schedule subject to change

