Oilers Announce Phase Four of 2020-21 Schedule
February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced on Wednesday the final phase of their 72-game 2020-21 schedule.
The Oilers will exclusively face Western Conference opponents in the fourth phase. Tulsa plays 26 games in the final phase, finishing the regular season on June 4. The Oilers see four weekday games in the final 26 games of the season, with Wednesday, April 21 being the only weekday game at the BOK Center.
The Oilers most common opponents are Wichita and Rapid City, playing each team six times. Tulsa will also square off against Allen and Utah five times each. The Oilers see Kansas City four times, including the regular season finale.
OILERS PHASE FOUR SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 7 -AT Allen - Allen Event Center
Friday, April 9 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center
Saturday, April 10 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center
Sunday, April 11 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center
Friday, April 16 - vs Wichita - BOK Center
Saturday, April 17 - AT Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena
Sunday, April 18 - AT Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena
Wednesday, April 21 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center
Friday, April 23 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center
Saturday, April 24 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center
Friday, April 30 - vs Utah - BOK Center
Saturday, May 1 - vs Utah - BOK Center
Wednesday, May 5 - AT Allen - Allen Event Center
Friday, May 7 - vs Allen - BOK Center
Saturday, May 8 - AT Allen - Allen Event Center
Sunday, May 9 - AT Allen - Allen Event Center
Friday, May 14 - vs Utah - BOK Center
Saturday, May 15 - vs Utah - BOK Center
Sunday, May 16 - vs Utah - BOK Center
Thursday, May 20 - AT Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, May 21 - AT Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, May 22 - vs Kansas City - BOK Center
Friday, May 28 - vs Wichita - BOK Center
Saturday, May 29 - AT Wichita - INTRUST BANK Arena
Sunday, May 30 - AT Wichita - INTRUST BANK Arenas
Friday, June 4 - at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena
