Oilers Announce Phase Four of 2020-21 Schedule

February 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced on Wednesday the final phase of their 72-game 2020-21 schedule.

The Oilers will exclusively face Western Conference opponents in the fourth phase. Tulsa plays 26 games in the final phase, finishing the regular season on June 4. The Oilers see four weekday games in the final 26 games of the season, with Wednesday, April 21 being the only weekday game at the BOK Center.

The Oilers most common opponents are Wichita and Rapid City, playing each team six times. Tulsa will also square off against Allen and Utah five times each. The Oilers see Kansas City four times, including the regular season finale.

OILERS PHASE FOUR SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 7 -AT Allen - Allen Event Center

Friday, April 9 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center

Saturday, April 10 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center

Sunday, April 11 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center

Friday, April 16 - vs Wichita - BOK Center

Saturday, April 17 - AT Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, April 18 - AT Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena

Wednesday, April 21 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center

Friday, April 23 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center

Saturday, April 24 - vs Rapid City - BOK Center

Friday, April 30 - vs Utah - BOK Center

Saturday, May 1 - vs Utah - BOK Center

Wednesday, May 5 - AT Allen - Allen Event Center

Friday, May 7 - vs Allen - BOK Center

Saturday, May 8 - AT Allen - Allen Event Center

Sunday, May 9 - AT Allen - Allen Event Center

Friday, May 14 - vs Utah - BOK Center

Saturday, May 15 - vs Utah - BOK Center

Sunday, May 16 - vs Utah - BOK Center

Thursday, May 20 - AT Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, May 21 - AT Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, May 22 - vs Kansas City - BOK Center

Friday, May 28 - vs Wichita - BOK Center

Saturday, May 29 - AT Wichita - INTRUST BANK Arena

Sunday, May 30 - AT Wichita - INTRUST BANK Arenas

Friday, June 4 - at Kansas City - Cable Dahmer Arena

