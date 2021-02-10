Americans Announce Final Phase of the Regular Season Schedule

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), have announced the final phase of the 2020-21 regular season schedule., which will run through Saturday, June 5.

In total, between April 7th and June 5th, the Americans will play 17 games at Allen Event Center. 13 of those 17 games will be on the weekend. (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). These games include three (3) makeup games from the postponed January 15-16-17 games against Wichita.

The full, 36-game home slate has the Americans at the Allen Event Center for two long stretches of games in the final months of the regular season.

The Red kicks off a 10-game homestand in March that runs through April 11th, which will be the longest stretch of home games in the 12-year history of the team.

A second home stand of eight games starts April 20th against the Wichita Thunder and wraps up on May 5th against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Americans close the regular season at home with a Wednesday, Friday, Saturday trio beginning June 2nd against Wichita, and then back to back games against Rapid City on June 4th and 5th.

Stay tuned for the Americans 2020-2021 promotional schedule to be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the final phase of home games go on sale next Monday, February 15th, at 10:00 am CST on Ticketmaster.

The 2020-21 ECHL regular season is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 5, with the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning on Monday, June 7. The Kelly Cup Finals are scheduled to end no later than Saturday, July 3.

The top four teams in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, based on points percentage at the conclusion of the regular season, will earn postseason berths. All three rounds in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-five series, with the higher-seeded team having the option of playing the first two or the final three games at home, unless a mutual alternative series format is determined.

The Conference Semifinals in both conferences will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each Conference will meet in the Conference Finals, with those winners advancing to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals.

