Weekends at the Well Continue; Final 12 Regular Season Home Dates Announced

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits in conjunction with the ECHL are proud to announce the final window of regular season dates to complete the 2020-21 schedule. Greenville's final regular season home game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for Sunday, May 30 versus Wheeling.

The Swamp Rabbits' additional 12 home dates run from April 10-May 30 in addition to dates previously announced. The schedule's addition exclusively features weekends with three more Friday home dates, four more Saturday's and three more Sunday's at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville will welcome the Orlando Solar Bears to the Upstate for back-to-back meetings on April 10-11. The month concludes with a Sunday matinee on April 25 against South Carolina and a Friday night showdown against Jacksonville on April 30. The Icemen will remain in the Upstate for games on May 1 and May 2 to conclude a three-game set.

Also in May, the Bits will play host to the Wheeling Nailers, ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins for a three-game set on May 21-23.

The Rabbits will conclude the 2020-21 regular season on the road at Florida on June 4. Ticket on-sale information and more promotional nights are coming soon.

