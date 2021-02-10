ECHL Transactions - February 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 10, 2021:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Fort Wayne:

Johnny Coughlin, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Shawn Boutin, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Orlando:

Luc Brown, F (from Greenville)

Utah:

Braylon Shmyr, F (from Allen)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

Fort Wayne:

Add Travis Howe, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Curtis Leonard, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F traded to Wichita

Indy:

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Stockton [2/9]

Rapid City:

Delete Taran Kozun, G traded to Orlando [2/9]

South Carolina:

Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Derek Topatigh, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brady Tomlak, F activated from reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

