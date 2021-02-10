Rush, ECHL Announce Final 28 Games of 2020-21 Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the final games of the 2020-21 season schedule from April 9th to June 5th, containing 28 games.

Of the 28 matchups, 8 are against the Allen Americans, 6 against the Tulsa Oilers, 4 against the Utah Grizzlies and Indy Fuel, and 3 against the Wichita Thunder and Kansas City Mavericks.

The newest, and last wave of the schedule picks up following the Rush's pair of matchups against the Wichita Thunder on April 2nd and April 3rd. The team alternates the next four weeks with road and home series, beginning with a road "three-in-three" against the Tulsa Oilers on April 9th, 10th, and 11th. Following the three-game set, the Rush return home to square off against the Allen Americans on April 14th, 16th, and 17th. The team then makes a return trip back to Tulsa in another three-game set against the Oilers, playing on April 21st, 23rd, and 24th.

The Rush end April and begin May back in the Black Hills in a "three-in-three" against the Kansas City Mavericks. The series begins on April 30th and carries over on May 1st and 2nd.

After another brief spell at home, the Rush make a return trip back to West Valley City, Utah for the first time since mid-February to showdown against the rival Utah Grizzlies for four games in five nights. The series is split into two sets of two: games on May 4th and 5th, and again on May 7th and 8th. The Rush remain on the road for consecutive weeks, traveling to the "Air Capital" for a "three-in-three" against the Wichita Thunder. The trio of games will be played on May 14th, 15th, and 16th.

Following the seven-game stretch on the road, the Rush return to Rapid City for seven straight games on home ice. The home stand begins with the Indy Fuel, who will travel to Rapid City for the first time ever in team history. The four-game-in-five-night stretch starts on May 19th, and continues through May 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. The next weekend, the team welcomes back the Allen Americans in a stretch of five consecutive matchups, commencing with a "three-in-three" on May 28th, 29th, and 30th. The 2020-21 ECHL Regular Season concludes with the long-time rivals headed back to "The Lonestar State" for a pair of matchups on June 4th and 5th.

Below are the times and dates for the final wave of the ECHL schedule. HOME GAMES ARE IN BOLD CAPITALS. Please note that all times are listed in Mountain Daylight Time, and that all dates and times are subject to change:

Friday, April 9th: Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 10th: Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 11th: Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 3:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14th: RUSH VS ALLEN AMERICANS - 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16th: RUSH VS ALLEN AMERICANS - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17th: RUSH VS ALLEN AMERICANS - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21st: Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, April 23rd: Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24th: Rush @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30th: RUSH VS KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1st: RUSH VS KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 2nd: RUSH VS KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4th: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5th: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 7th: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 8th: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 14th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 15th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 16th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 3:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19th: RUSH VS INDY FUEL - 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21st: RUSH VS INDY FUEL - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 22nd: RUSH VS INDY FUEL - 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 23rd: RUSH VS INDY FUEL - 4:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 28th: RUSH VS ALLEN AMERICANS - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29th: RUSH VS ALLEN AMERICANS - 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 30th: RUSH VS ALLEN AMERICANS - 4:05 p.m. (FINAL HOME GAME OF REGULAR SEASON)

Friday, June 4th: Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5th: Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m. (FINAL GAME OF REGULAR SEASON)

