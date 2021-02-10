Solar Bears Acquire Goaltender Taran Kozun, Claim Forward Luc Brown

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired goaltender Taran Kozun in a trade with the Rapid City Rush for future considerations, and has claimed forward Luc Brown off waivers from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Solar Bears have also announced the loan of goaltender Garret Sparks to the Stockton Heat, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

Kozun, 26, has a 1-1-1 record in three appearances this season with Kansas City, Indy and Rapid City, sporting a 3.34 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound netminder has 12 ECHL appearances in his name with a 5-4-1 record with a 3.15 goals-against average, an .894 save percentage and one shutout.

Kozun played three seasons with the University of Saskatchewan, where he appeared in 50 career games and compiled a 41-6-3 record with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage for the Huskies and was back-to-back U Sports Goaltender of the Year.

The Nipawin, Saskatchewan native also played major junior hockey in the Western Hockey League for the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kamloops Blazers, appearing in 135 contests and posting a 64-52-15 record with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 10 shutouts. During the 2014-15 campaign with Seattle, Kozun received the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL's goaltender of the year.

Kozun is the younger brother of Solar Bears forward Tad Kozun.

Brown, 24, is in his first season of pro hockey and has produced three points (2g-1a) in seven games with Greenville.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 189-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey split between the University of Alaska - Anchorage and Union College. The native of Napanee, Ontario picked up 43 points (17g-26a) in 86 career games between the Seawolves and Dutchmen programs.

Sparks, 27, joins the Heat - who are playing the 2020-21 season in Calgary - after previously attending Flames training camp. The goaltender has appeared in six games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 4-1-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their seven-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

