Everblades Defeat Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (14-5-0-1) doubled up the South Carolina Stingrays (9-5-4-0) by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday night at North Charleston Coliseum.

FIRST STAR: Michael Huntebrinker - one goal

SECOND STAR: Alex Kile - one goal

THIRD STAR: Brett Supinski - two assists

The Blades started the game off fast, with forward Michael Neville finding the back of the net only 25 seconds into the game. Defenseman Stefan LeBlanc threw a slapshot at the net, then forward Hugo Roy tipped the rebound and ultimately, Neville buried it to the back of the net for the early 1-0 lead (0:25).

Only 46 seconds into the 2nd period, the Everblades struck the back of the net again to put them up 2-0. Forward Blake Wineicki forced a turnover in the South Carolina zone, leading to John McCarron picking up the puck. He then found Alex Kile near the front of the net and put together a beautiful move to bring the lead to 2-0 (0:46). Later in the 2nd, Stingrays forward Graham Knott snuck a rebound past Hildebrand on a power play for the Rays to bring the score to 2-1 (12:47).

Just over a minute into the 3rd period, Stingrays forward Mark Cooper tipped in a shot from Brett Supinski to even the game at 2-2 (1:15). A few minutes later, forward Michael Huntebrinker slithered away on a breakaway, performed a beautiful deke and slid the puck through the wickets of the Rays netminder to bring the Blades to a 3-2 advantage (5:03). With two and half minutes left in the period, Hugo Roy was on the receiving end of a Levko Koper pass to complete the scoring (17:30).

The Everblades play next on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:05pm on the road against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-5-4-0). The Blades will also play again in North Charleston on Saturday Feb. 13 at 6:05pm.

The next home game for the Everblades comes on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm against the Orlando Solar Bears.

