Americans Beat Utah in a Shootout

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Tuesday night 2-1 in a shootout, ending their two-game losing streak.

Corey Mackin scored the only goal of the night for Allen, his ninth of the season, a shorthanded goal on a feed from Conner Bleackley at 1:33 of the second period.

The game remained that way until the 14:29 mark of the second when Utah forward Matthew Boucher tied the score with a power play goal, his fourth of the season.

Utah put pressure on the Americans in the third period, outshooting Allen 15 to 6, but Jake Paterson would not budge as he made big save after big save to get the game to extra time. Neither team scored in the three on three overtime, setting up a shootout. In the shootout, Conner Bleackley and Corey Mackin each scored, while Jake Paterson stopped both Utah shooters to give the Americans the 2-1 win and put an end to their mini skid.

"Jake Paterson and Corey Mackin were our two best players tonight," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I'm so happy for Jake to get his game back to where it was. Corey Mackin is one of our smallest guys, but he works really hard. He's always moving his feet and making plays."

The Americans improved to 14-5-1 with the victory. The team is off until Saturday night when they play the Kansas City Mavericks on the road.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Bleackley

2. ALN - C. Mackin

3. ALN - J. Paterson

