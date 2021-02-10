Grizzlies Announce Remaining Games of 2020-21 Schedule

West Valley City, Utah - The remaining games of the 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies schedule has been released. The regular season will end on June 5th vs Fort Wayne. The 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs will begin on June 7th.

In the final phase of the regular season the Grizzlies will be at home 14 times and on the road for 15 games. Utah hosts Kansas City on April 14th, 16th and 17th. Utah has a 4 game series at Maverik Center in the first week of May against Rapid City. Utah also welcomes the Allen Americans for 4 games in May. The regular season ends with a 3 game series vs the Fort Wayne Komets.

Tickets for the home games from April 14th through June 5th will go on sale on February 19th, 2021 at utahgrizzlies.com. Tickets for every Utah Grizzlies home game through April 3rd are available now at Utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for continuing updates on the 2020-21 season.

Friday, April 9th Utah Grizzlies @ Wichita Thunder. 6:05 pm

Saturday, April 10th Utah Grizzlies @ Wichita Thunder. 6:05 pm

Sunday, April 11th Utah Grizzlies @ Wichita Thunder. 6:05 pm

Wednesday, April 14th Kansas City Mavericks @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Friday, April 16th Kansas City Mavericks @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Saturday, April 17th Kansas City Mavericks @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Friday, April 23rd Utah Grizzlies @ Allen Americans. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 24th Utah Grizzlies @ Allen Americans. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, April 25th Utah Grizzlies @ Allen Americans. Time TBD.

Wednesday, April 28th Utah Grizzlies @ Wichita Thunder. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 30th Utah Grizzlies @ Tulsa Oilers. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 1st Utah Grizzlies @ Tulsa Oilers. 6:05 pm.

Tuesday May 4th Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Wednesday May 5th Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm

Friday, May 7th Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Saturday, May 8th Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm

Friday, May 14th Utah Grizzlies @ Tulsa Oilers. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 15th Utah Grizzlies @ Tulsa Oilers. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, May 16th Utah Grizzlies @ Tulsa Oilers. 3:05 pm.

Wednesday, May 19th Allen Americans @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Friday, May 21st Allen Americans @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Saturday, May 22nd Allen Americans @ Utah Grizzlies. 7:10pm

Sunday, May 23rd Allen Americans @ Utah Grizzlies. 1:10pm

Thursday, May 27th Utah Grizzlies @ Kansas City Mavericks. 6:05 pm.

Friday, May 28th Utah Grizzlies @ Kansas City Mavericks. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 29th Utah Grizzlies @ Kansas City Mavericks. 6:05 pm.

Wednesday, June 2 vs Fort Wayne Komets @ Utah Grizzlies7:10pm

Friday, June 4 vs Fort Wayne Komets @ Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm

Saturday, June 5 vs Fort Wayne Komets @ Utah Grizzlies 7:10pm

