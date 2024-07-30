Six-Run Eighth Lifts Omaha Over Saint Paul 9-1

SAINT PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won the series finale and split this week's 6-game set against the Saint Paul Saints with a 9-1 win on Sunday at CHS Field.

As they did Saturday, Omaha got on the board first and scored a run in the top of the second inning as Tyler Gentry crushed his 10th homer of the season to left field to open the frame and give Omaha an early 1-0 lead.

The Saints tied the game up 1-1 in the bottom half of the frame as a walk, steal, and a wild pitch issued by starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet put a runner on third base, that crossed home on an RBI single. Lamet worked once through the lineup in his Omaha debut and struck out five over 1.2 innings, before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

Six Omaha relievers combined for 7.1 scoreless innings, beginning with Noah Murdock who took over for Lamet and stranded two inherited runners, retiring all four he faced with three strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

John McMillon took the reins in the bottom of the fourth inning and worked a scoreless frame and struck out one. McMillon was the pitcher of record when the Chasers regained the lead in the top of the fifth as John Rave drew a walk to set up Nate Eaton for a two-run homer to left field to give Omaha a 3-1 lead that the team did not relinquish.

Walter Pennington came in for an inning of relief in the bottom of the fifth inning and allowed a walk in a scoreless inning. Jonathan Bowlan followed with two scoreless innings of relief and added two punchouts to the staff's total.

Omaha added six runs of insurance in the eighth to jump ahead to a 9-1 lead. Rodolfo Duran and Devin Mann both singled and Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk to load the bases. Cam Devanney singled home Duran and Fitzgerald for a 5-1 score, then Rave drew a walk to load the bases again. With one out, CJ Alexander doubled home Devanney and Rave. Tyler Gentry then singled home Eaton and Alexander to extend the advantage to eight runs.

Steven Cruz came into the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed just one hit in a scoreless inning before Evan Sisk entered the game and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for a 9-1 Storm Chasers win.

With Monday off, the Storm Chasers continue their two-week road trip as they travel to Rochester to face the Red Wings beginning Tuesday, July 30 as first pitch is slated for 5:45 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano gets the start for Omaha.

