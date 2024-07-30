Clippers Close out Series against Memphis with Victory

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers wrapped up their home series against the Memphis Redbirds with their fifth win in six games, taking the finale 10-3 Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. The win lifts Columbus to a second-half record of 17-9, best in the 20-team International League.

Dom Nuñez belted his fourth long ball of the season in the 4th inning as Columbus raced ahead to an early 5-1 advantage. Gabriel Arias smacked his first home of the season in a Clippers uniform in the 5th inning.

Arias led the way with three hits for the ClipShow, with Raynel Delgado, Juan Brito and Jose Tena each collecting two.

Starter Logan Allen (2-0) received the win, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.0 innings of work.

The Columbus Clippers welcome a new opponent to Huntington Park for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, the Syracuse Mets. The first pitch is at 7:05pm. A limited number of tickets are still available on ClippersBaseball.com.

