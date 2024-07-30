Knights Fall to Tides 6-2 on Tuesday in Rain-Shortened Game

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped a rain-shortened game against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 6-2 on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The Knights earned a victory on the day, winning the June 30th suspended game by a score of 6-4 in 10 innings.

Charlotte first baseman Tim Elko, who was promoted before the game from Double-A Birmingham, launched his first career Triple-A home run in the game. His solo shot came in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday. Charlotte's only other run of the game came on an Oscar Colás RBI single.

Tim Elko launched his first Triple-A home run in his first Triple-A game.Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

LHP Ky Bush (2-1, 6.16) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss, his first of the season with the Knights. Bush allowed five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings pitched.

Offensively for the Tides, right fielder Shayne Fontana led the way with a three-run home run. The home run, his second of the season, came in the top of the sixth inning off Bush. Norfolk left fielder Hudson Haskin also had a solid day at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with a run scored.

The game ended after the top of the seventh inning when the rain and lightning intensified. After a 62-minute rain delay, the game was called and the Tides earned the victory in the opener of the series.

Earlier in the day, the Knights completed the June 30th suspended game with a 6-4 win in 10 innings. The game, which originally started at Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on June 30th, was completed exactly one month later. Both teams started the day tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning. RHP Aaron McGarity earned the win in relief for the Knights, who scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning thanks to a Danny Mendick two-run single.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Wednesday.

