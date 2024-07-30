Red Hot Clip Show Continues Winning Ways

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers stayed hot Friday night at Huntington Park, defeating the Memphis Redbirds 10-8 in front of a capacity crowd. Home runs by Kyle Manzardo (14) and Bryan Lavastida (8) helped the Clippers improve their second-half record of 16-9, just a half-game behind Lehigh Valley for the top spot in the International League.

Tanner Burns (3-2) picked up the win for the ClipShow, tossing 1.1 innings in which he surrendered three unearned runs. Anthony Gose tossed a scoreless 9th inning for his 10th save of the season.

The Columbus Clippers and Memphis Redbirds cap off the series on Sunday for Family Day at Huntington Park. The first pitch is at 1:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

