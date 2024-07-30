Camargo Blasts Two Homers, Saints Defeat I-Cubs 5-4
July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Injuries and promotions have prevented Jair Camargo from extended playing time this season. He's played just 36 games with the Saints a year after playing in 90 and slugging a career-high 21 home runs. On Tuesday night in Des Moines, Camargo harkened back to last season blasting two home runs as the St. Paul Saints took down the Iowa Cubs 5-4 at Principal Park.
The Saints wasted little time taking the early lead. With one out Edouard Julien and Yunior Severino reached on back-to-back singles putting runners at the corners. After Severino stole second, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with a two-run single to right.
Saints starter Caleb Boushley entered the night just one win shy of setting a new franchise record. The I-Cubs cut the lead in half in the second on a one out double by Fabian Pertuz and an RBI two-out double from Jack Reinheimer making it 2-1.
A pair of solo home runs gave the I-Cubs the lead in the fifth. With one out Trayce Thompson hit his 19th of the season tying the game at two. With two outs Owen Caissie clubbed his 10th, giving the I-Cubs a 3-2 lead. Boushley didn't factor in the decision going 4.2 innings allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four.
The Saints matched those two home runs in their next at bat. Camargo led off the sixth inning with a solo shot to left, his seventh of the season, tying the game at three. With two outs Patrick Winkel destroyed a solo shot to straightaway center, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints back up 4-3.
The Saints bullpen was spectacular as Ryan Jensen went 1.1 perfect innings while striking out three.
Justin Topa, pitching in his second Major League rehab appearance this time around, was magnificent going 1.0 perfect inning and struck out two. He threw 14 pitches, 10 for strikes.
Camargo came through again in the eighth with a solo homer to right-center, his second of the night and eighth of the season, increasing the lead to 5-3.
Matt Bowman tossed a perfect bottom of the eighth inning for the Saints and fanned two.
In the ninth, the I-Cubs made it interesting against Josh Winder. Pertuz led off the inning with a double to left-center, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a two-out single by Gilberto Celestino. Winder would strike out Thompson to end the game and pick up his fourth save of the season.
The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 12:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Ronny Henriquez (1-2, 3.69) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Trey Supak (2-0, 2.91). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 30, 2024
- Sounds Smash Stripers to Start Series - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Drops Seventh Straight Game - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Extend Win Streak in Series-Opening Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fall to Tides 6-2 on Tuesday in Rain-Shortened Game - Charlotte Knights
- Casas Returns, Hickey & Gasper Homer in 11-6 Win Over Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Camargo Blasts Two Homers, Saints Defeat I-Cubs 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Opens Series With 7-3 Win Over Lehigh Valley - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs Fall in Series Opener to Jacksonville - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Fall 7-5 Despite Ninth Inning Rally - Toledo Mud Hens
- Six-Run Eighth Lifts Omaha Over Saint Paul 9-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Drop Series Opener in Rochester 15-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mike Vasil Pitching Plus Strong Offense Power Syracuse to 7-1 Win at Columbus on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tides Defeat Knights In Rain-Shortened Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Worcester in Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Win 3rd Straight; Defeat Memphis, 11-6 - Durham Bulls
- Koperniak Drives in Five, Smacks Homer in Memphis Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Barclay, Two-Run Homer all RailRiders Need - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Starters Shine as Bats Fall to RailRiders 2-1 - Louisville Bats
- Ellard & Sosa Promoted to White Sox on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Elko Promoted to Charlotte on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Three Knights Promoted to White Sox Monday - Charlotte Knights
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Major League Baseball, Nashville Sounds Unveil Teams for MLB Home Run Derby X in Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- All-American Women's Baseball Classic Coming to DBAP October 11-13 - Durham Bulls
- Red Hot Clip Show Continues Winning Ways - Columbus Clippers
- Clippers Close out Series against Memphis with Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Clippers Right the Ship Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Camargo Blasts Two Homers, Saints Defeat I-Cubs 5-4
- Dog Day Afternoon as Saints Drop Finale 9-1
- Saints' Bats Silenced by Storm Chasers Lynch IV in 9-2 Loss
- Different Night, Same Story as Plutko Punishes Storm Chasers in 6-1 Saints' Victory
- Dobnak Dominates, Saints Lead from Start to Finish in 5-2 Win Over Storm Chasers