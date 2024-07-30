Camargo Blasts Two Homers, Saints Defeat I-Cubs 5-4

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Injuries and promotions have prevented Jair Camargo from extended playing time this season. He's played just 36 games with the Saints a year after playing in 90 and slugging a career-high 21 home runs. On Tuesday night in Des Moines, Camargo harkened back to last season blasting two home runs as the St. Paul Saints took down the Iowa Cubs 5-4 at Principal Park.

The Saints wasted little time taking the early lead. With one out Edouard Julien and Yunior Severino reached on back-to-back singles putting runners at the corners. After Severino stole second, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with a two-run single to right.

Saints starter Caleb Boushley entered the night just one win shy of setting a new franchise record. The I-Cubs cut the lead in half in the second on a one out double by Fabian Pertuz and an RBI two-out double from Jack Reinheimer making it 2-1.

A pair of solo home runs gave the I-Cubs the lead in the fifth. With one out Trayce Thompson hit his 19th of the season tying the game at two. With two outs Owen Caissie clubbed his 10th, giving the I-Cubs a 3-2 lead. Boushley didn't factor in the decision going 4.2 innings allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four.

The Saints matched those two home runs in their next at bat. Camargo led off the sixth inning with a solo shot to left, his seventh of the season, tying the game at three. With two outs Patrick Winkel destroyed a solo shot to straightaway center, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints back up 4-3.

The Saints bullpen was spectacular as Ryan Jensen went 1.1 perfect innings while striking out three.

Justin Topa, pitching in his second Major League rehab appearance this time around, was magnificent going 1.0 perfect inning and struck out two. He threw 14 pitches, 10 for strikes.

Camargo came through again in the eighth with a solo homer to right-center, his second of the night and eighth of the season, increasing the lead to 5-3.

Matt Bowman tossed a perfect bottom of the eighth inning for the Saints and fanned two.

In the ninth, the I-Cubs made it interesting against Josh Winder. Pertuz led off the inning with a double to left-center, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a two-out single by Gilberto Celestino. Winder would strike out Thompson to end the game and pick up his fourth save of the season.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 12:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Ronny Henriquez (1-2, 3.69) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Trey Supak (2-0, 2.91). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

