Tides Defeat Knights In Rain-Shortened Series Opener
July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- The Norfolk Tides (13-14, 50-53) defeated the Charlotte Knights (13-13, 46-54), 6-2 in seven innings on Tuesday night at Truist Park. Norfolk saw three hits from Hudson Haskin and a three-run home run by Shayne Fontana while riding Chayce McDermott's team-leading sixth quality start of the season to the win over the Knights.
In the top of the first, Norfolk took an early 1-0 lead. Following a leadoff single by Daniel Johnson, Niko Goodrum collected his first triple of the season to drive Johnson home. The Tides added to their lead in the top of the fifth, going up 2-0 after Coby Mayo roped his 20th doulbe of the season that scored Noelberth Romero.
Through the first four innings, Chayce McDermott held Charlotte to just one hit while striking out eight batters. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Tim Elko launched a solo home run, his first at Triple-A, to cut Norfolk's lead to 2-1. After loading the bases on two singles and a walk, Charlotte knotted the game up at 2-2 on an RBI single from Oscar Colás that scored Wilmer Difo.
McDermott went on to earn his fourth with of the season with the Tides after working six innings of two run ball in which he allowed five hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters. His outing marked the sixth quality start of the season, which leads all Norfolk pitchers.
The Tides quickly reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth. Following a walk by David Bañuelos and a single from Hudson Haskin, Shayne Fontana launched a three-run home run, his second long ball of the season, to put Norfolk up 5-2. Norfolk tacked on another run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Bañuelos that scored Johnson to give the Tides a 6-2 advantage.
After the top of the seventh, rain caused the game to end early, with the Tides finishing with the 6-2 victory. The Tides moved back to within one game of .500 after dropping their suspended game against the Knights, 6-4, earlier in the afternoon.
The Tides will face the Knights in the second game of their six-game series in Charlotte tomorrow night. LHP Tucker Davidson (3-4, 2.80) will start for Norfolk, while the Knights will throw RHP Sean Burke (0-4, 5.57).
POSTGAME NOTES
Hackin' Haskin: Tides left fielder Hudson Haskin went 3-for-3 with a run in tonight's win...it marked his third three-hit game of the season for Norfolk and first since June 12 against Memphis...since returning from the All-Star break on July 19 against Nashville, Haskin is batting .411 (7-for-17) with three RBI, four walks and five runs scored.
Shayne Slammer: Shayne Fontana collected a three-run home run as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate...his homer was just the second long ball he has hit this season (May 12 at Memphis)...Fontana last launched a three-run home run on July 13, 2022 with Bowie against Akron, a homer that also scored Hudson Haskin...through 11 games this month, Fontana is batting .375 (9-for-24) with five runs, a double, a home run and three RBI after entering the day leading the Tides in on-base percentage this month.
The Jet Takes Off: Atop Norfolk's lineup, Daniel Johnson went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in his first multi-hit game since July 9 at Memphis...tonight marked the first time with the Tides Johnson batted leadoff and his first time leading off since September 24, 2023 with El Paso at Sugarland...through 90 games as the leadoff hitter (since 2017), Johnson is batting .271 (100-for-369) with 19 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBI and 29 walks.
