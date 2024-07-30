Elko Promoted to Charlotte on Tuesday

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's series opener against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles).

INF Tim Elko was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. In 91 games this season with the Barons, Elko, 25, is hitting .289 (99-for-343) with 36 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 40 RBI. He is currently ranked sixth in the Southern League in batting average, second in hits and tied for third in total bases (144). Last season, he hit .295 (149-for-505) with 25 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 106 RBI and 100 walks over 131 games between Kannapolis (A), Winston-Salem (A+) and Birmingham (AA). He was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.

RHP Travis Lakins was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from the ACL White Sox. Lakins, 30, was signed by the Chicago White Sox to a minor league contract on June 25. He's appeared in 10 games this year with the ACL White Sox, going 0-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA (24 SO/13.1 IP). Last season, he made three appearances with Lancaster (Independent), going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA (3.0 IP). A native of Middletown, OH, Lakins has appeared in parts of four seasons at the major league level with Boston (2019) and Baltimore (2020-22). He owns a 4-8 record with a 4.84 ERA in 68 major league games (four starts) over 87.1 innings pitched.

Starting at 5:45 p.m. today, the two teams will resume a suspended game (from June 30th at Norfolk). The game will be picked up with two outs and runners on first and second base for the Tides in the bottom of the ninth inning with both teams tied at 4-4. The regularly scheduled 7:04 p.m. game will follow.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.