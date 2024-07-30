SWB Game Notes - July 30

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats (11-15, 49-51) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-13, 56-44)

Game 102 | Home Game 50 | PNC Field | Tuesday, July 30, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Justus Sheffield (0-2, 8.16) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (4-8, 7.03)

LIMITED VS LOUISVILLE- The Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnatti Reds, have not faced the RailRiders since 2022. Two years ago at PNC Field SWB won the series four games to two. They lead the Bats in all-time matchups 107-83.

GOT IT ON LOCK - Brandon Lockridge has been excellent for the RailRiders this season, holding a .295 average in 72 games. He stole three bases on Sunday to lead the team to total 34. He has the most in the Yankees farm system, four ahead of George Lombard Jr, and the most in International League Lockridge career high in a single season is 40 which he did last year between two levels.

DOUBLE DOUBLE- The RailRiders hit 21 doubles last week with eleven players having at-least one. Taylor Trammell led the team with four of his own. This tops the 16 that the team hit in the eighth series of the season at Worcester. SWB is tied for first in the International League with 46 two-baggers in the month of July and have 198 on the season.

YANKEES #1- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez played two games for the RailRiders last week going 2-for-9 with a pair of RBIs. He was placed on the Injured List on June 16 (oblique) after making a comeback from Tommy John surgery. Domínguez currently has a 10-game hitting streak in Triple-A while holding a .356 batting average on the season.

BARCLAY'S BACK- Edgar Barclay got the win on the bump in his start last week against Worcester, his first recorded since May 3rd. He threw five innings of one run ball, allowing just four runners aboard while striking out six. Barclay holds a 7.03 earned run average in 89.2 frames over 19 total starts in Triple-A.

PLAYOFF PUSH- After winning the series against Worcester last week garnering five wins in seven contests, the RailRiders made a push up in the International League standings. The team now sits tied for 10th place up from 19th where they were at the beginning of last week. SWB is 4.5 games behind the Columbus Clippers with 47 contests to go.

GET UP THERE- The RailRiders are 33-3 when they plate seven or more runs in a contest. Their best inning to score is in the seventh where they have crossed the plate 88 times. However, their opponents score the most in the first frame with 86 runs. On the season, SWB has a positive +37 run differential but are +6 compared to foes in the second half.

JETER'S JOURNEY- The New York Yankees released infielder Jeter Downs on Monday. Downs signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan as a part of Nippon Professional Baseball. The team is currently leading the Pacific League with the season running until October 4. Downs played in 69 games with the RailRiders claimed off of waivers from the Washington Nationals in December. With SWB, he hit .264 with 17 doubles and 10 home runs.

