Clippers Right the Ship Friday Night

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers pulled back within a half-game of the International League lead on Friday night with a 5-3 victory over the visiting Memphis Redbirds. The third win in four tries over Memphis improves the Clippers record to 15-9 in the second half.

Raynel Delgado helped spark the Clippers to an early advantage with a one-run single in the 2 nd inning and a two-run single in the 3 rd.

Starter Connor Gillispie along with relievers Erik Sabrowski (5-1) and Nick Mikolajchak kept the Redbirds off the scoreboard through 8 innings. Memphis rallied for three runs in the top of the 9 th off of Andrew Walters, but Anthony Gose came on to shut the door for his 9 th save of the season.

The Clippers and Redbirds will be back at Huntington Park on Saturday for the penultimate game of the series, with fireworks to follow after the game. The first pitch is set for 7:05pm.

