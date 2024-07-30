July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (43-59) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (50-51)

Tuesday, July 30 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Dan Straily (1-7, 5.69) vs. RHP Caleb Boushley (9-4, 4.47)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints play the first of a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...tonight marks the third six-game series the two clubs have played this season following April 9-14 at St. Paul and June 25-30 in Des Moines...right-hander Dan Straily is scheduled to make his 16th appearance of the season and his 15th start...right-hander Caleb Boushley is slated to make his 19th start of the season and 18th with St. Paul (one start with Minnesota).

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT: The I-Cubs dropped the series finale on Sunday vs. Indianapolis by a 9-8 score but did not go down without a fight...trailing 9-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Iowa made it a one-run game as Moises Ballesteros hit a pinch-hit grand slam and just two batters later, Trayce Thompson crushed a solo homer to cut the lead to 9-8, but the I-Cubs fell just short... Caleb Kilian made his fifth appearance with Iowa on rehab assignment and worked 3.0 scoreless innings.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs pitching staff has allowed at least 10 hits in six consecutive games (78 hits overall) dating back to July 23...it's tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and the first time Iowa has done so since June 29-July 4, 2022 (85 hits)...the I-Cubs have not surrendered 10 hits in seven straight contests since June 3-June 10, 2007 (98 hits overall).

SIX-GAME SWEEP: Iowa was swept by the Indianapolis Indians in their last series from July 23-28 in which they were outscored 58-27 (-31)...it marked the first time the I-Cubs were swept in a six-game set since May 25-30, 2021 vs. these St. Paul Saints.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss on Sunday and fell to 21-15 in such games this season...the I-Cubs have played the most one-run games in the International League this season (36) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (34)... Iowa played five consecutive one-run games from July 13-July 21 and went 3-2 during that stretch.

MOISES COMES UP CLUTCH: Iowa Cubs No. 5 prospect (MLB.com) Moises Ballesteros hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning of Sunday's game...it marked the first pinch-hit grand slam for an I-Cub since Matt Spencer on Aug. 20, 2011 vs. Oklahoma City and was the first pinch-hit homer for an I-Cub in the ninth inning or later since Greg Deichmann on Aug. 18, 2021 at St. Paul (also ninth inning)...Bally has hit .292 (88-for-301) with 14 home runs and 58 RBI in 83 games between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa this season (27 games with Iowa)...he ranks among Cubs' minor league leaders in RBI (2nd), hits (3rd), home runs (4th) and batting average (5th).

SIXTH INNING BLUES: In Sunday's loss to Indianapolis, the I-Cubs gave up nine runs in the sixth frame, which was the most runs they have given up in a single inning this season...marked the first time Iowa has surrendered nine runs in an inning since July 18, 2019 vs. Oklahoma City (9th inning, nine runs).

MILESTONE HOMERS: Iowa Cubs infielder Fabian Pertuz hit his first Triple-A home run on Saturday off Indianapolis' starting pitcher Luis Cessa and homered again on Sunday...it marked the first time in his career Pertuz has homered in back- to-back games at any level...in five games played vs. Indianapolis, Fabian batted .316 (6-for-19) with one double, two home runs and six RBI...he tallied his first Triple-A hit on Tuesday night, a run-scoring single in the ninth inning off Connor Sadzeck.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are facing off for the third time this season following April 9-14 at St. Paul and June 25-30 at Principal Park...Iowa has won seven of the 12 games this season, going 4-2 during the first series and 3-3 in the following matchup.

McWILLIAMS STRIKEOUTS: Iowa Cubs reliever Sam McWilliams has struck out 81 batters across 55.0 innings this season and despite being a primarily reliever, he ranks tied for 11th in the International League in punchouts...among pitchers who have worked at least 50.0 innings this season, his 13.25 K/9 ranks second in the IL and his 32.8% strikeout percentage is fourth-best in the league.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.