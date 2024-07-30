Bulls Win 3rd Straight; Defeat Memphis, 11-6

July 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls hit five home runs en route to a series-opening win over the Memphis Redbirds 11-6 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.

Jake Mangum drilled a grand slam in the first inning to start the power play, with Osleivis Basabe crunching a three-run shot in the second. Bob Seymour homered twice, while CJ Hinojosa smacked a solo shot in the second to lift the Bulls (13-15) to their third straight win. All five homers were off of Memphis starter Ian Bedell (L, 2-2).

Richard Lovelady (W, 2-2) worked two innings to earn the win in his seventh rehab appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays. Three Durham relievers combined to retire the final 10 Memphis (11-17) batters, including Cole Sulser, who tossed two perfect innings in his first game since being re-acquired by the Rays.

Durham scored four runs in the first and second innings, with 10 of its 11 runs scoring on homers. Kameron Misner singled home Ronny Simon in the sixth to push the Durham lead to 11-6.

The second game of the series is Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET against Memphis.

